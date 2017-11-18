Dolphins will release Rey Maualuga after arrest

Getty Images

The Rey Maualuga era is over in South Florida.

Per a league source, the Dolphins will be releasing Maualuga on Saturday, in the aftermath of an overnight arrest in Miami.

A second-round pick in 2009 who spent eight years with the Bengals, Maualuga joined the Dolphins after rookie Raekwan McMillan tore an ACL in the preseasons. Maualuga appeared in six games, starting four.

His role had expanded to include a cameo appearance at fullback. Now, all of that will be ending as Maualuga will find himself first on the waiver wire and, if unclaimed, a free agent again.