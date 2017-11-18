Earl Thomas returns on Monday night

Getty Images

With cornerback Richard Sherman done for the year and safety Kam Chancellor reportedly in the same boat, the Seahawks are getting one of the key fixtures in their secondary back on Monday night, after two games missed with a hamstring injury.

Safety Earl Thomas has exited the injury report in advance of Monday’s game against the Falcons. Thomas was limited in practice on Thursday, and he fully participated in practice on Friday and Saturday.

Chancellor (neck) is officially out for Seattle, as are guard Luke Joeckel (knee) and linebacker Michael Wilhoite (calf). Questionable for the Seahawks are tackle Duane Brown (ankle) and defensive tackle Jarran Reed (hamstring).

Running back Eddie Lacy (groin), quarterback Russell Wilson (jaw), and defensive end Michael Bennett (heel) are among the Seahawks players who appeared on the injury report during the week but who have no label in advance of Monday’s game. Which means they’re good to go.