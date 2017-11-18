Falcons officially rule Devonta Freeman out for Monday night in Seattle

Getty Images

Falcons running back Devonta Freeman won’t be with the team in Seattle on Monday night.

The Falcons officially ruled Freeman out today for the game against the Seahawks. That was expected as he hadn’t practiced all week after suffering a concussion.

Tevin Coleman will handle most of the workload in Freeman’s absence, and the Falcons said during the week that they expect Coleman to be able to do most of the same things Freeman does in their offense.

Freeman is the Falcons’ leading rusher this season, with 116 carries for 515 yards and five touchdowns. Coleman has 83 carries for 399 yards and two touchdowns.