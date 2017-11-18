Giants add Sterling Shepard to injury report

Getty Images

The Giants may be without their best remaining receiver when the Chiefs come to town on Sunday.

New York has added receiver Sterling Shepard to the injury report as questionable with an illness. Shepard had not previously been on the report.

Shepard leads the team in receiving yards with 475, and he’s second in receptions with 38. If Shepard doesn’t play, receivers like Roger Lewis, Kalif Raymond, and Travis Rudolph would get more opportunities to help the Giants get their second win of the year against a team coached by a guy who is virtually unbeatable after a bye.

Shepard, a second-year player, became the No. 1 receiver after Odell Beckham Jr. and Brandon Marshall were lost for the year in October.