Mike Mularkey: Media criticize Marcus Mariota’s interceptions, ignore the throws he makes

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota took the blame for Thursday night’s loss to the Steelers, but coach Mike Mularkey is defending Mariota from reporters who are also giving Mariota the blame.

Mularkey said that reporters are focusing too much on Mariota’s four interceptions and not enough on several good throws he made.

“Nobody ever talks about how accurate [Mariota] is with some of the throws that he does make,” Mularkey said. “All [the media] keeps asking are about the throws he doesn’t. There’s a lot of good throws that he makes every Sunday in very, very tight window throws.”

It’s fine for Mularkey to stick up for his quarterback, but the point is, Mariota’s job is to make those throws. When he throws four interceptions, it’s the media’s job to point out that he didn’t play well. When Mariota plays well, the media will say so. But on Thursday night, he did not play well.