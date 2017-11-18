Pete Carroll: Seahawks are still exploring options on Kam Chancellor

Getty Images

Amid reports that safety Kam Chancellor may be out for the year due to a neck injury, coach Pete Carroll pushed back on Saturday against the perception that Chancellor definitely is done.

“We’re still looking at what our options are, and we’ll continue to do that and re-evaluate what’s going on,” Carroll told reporters on Saturday. “We’re working very closely with him on that. That’s it.”

Asked whether the injury could possibly extend even before 2017, Carroll was vague.

“We’ll wait and see, we’ll just wait and see,” Carroll said. “We’re working through it like I said, and we’re hanging together, and just trying to talk our way through it and not have to do anything any faster than we have to. We’ll just wait and see.”

Chancellor is out for Monday night’s game. Beyond that, it could be a week-to-week proposition, with a sense for now that Chancellor could indeed be out every week for the rest of the year.