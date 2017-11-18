Ravens activate Danny Woodhead

Getty Images

Ravens running back Danny Woodhead is finally ready to get back on the field.

The Ravens activated Woodhead to the 53-player roster today, meaning he should be good to go tomorrow against the Packers.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh had been cautious about saying when Woodhead would be ready to return, but it appears that day will be tomorrow. He represents a good change of pace in a backfield where Alex Collins has emerged as the bell cow.

Woodhead has played just three games in the last year and a half. In addition to missing every game but one this year because of a hamstring injury, last year Woodhead suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week Two.