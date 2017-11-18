Report: Kam Chancellor expected to miss the rest of the season

Getty Images

The Seahawks are bracing for another big loss in their secondary.

Having lost cornerback Richard Sherman for the season to a torn Achilles tendon, Seattle is now expecting to play the rest of the year without strong safety Kam Chancellor as well.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that Chancellor has been to multiple doctors for an examination of the neck injury he suffered last week against the Cardinals, and the news hasn’t been good: He is likely to miss the rest of the season.

The most recent word from the Seahawks has been that Chancellor was uncertain to play on Monday night against the Falcons. This report sounds a lot worse than that.

The Seahawks are expecting to get Earl Thomas back from a hamstring injury, but the loss of both Sherman and Chancellor would be a huge blow to a team that has grown accustomed to counting on having one of the best secondaries in the NFL.