Saturday one-liners

Bills scouts are expected to eyeball Sam Darnold and Josh Rosen on Saturday.

Dolphins LT Laremy Tunsil is playing better than he was earlier in the season.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore ignored the criticism, which in recent weeks has dissipated.

How much influence will the next six games have on the future of Jets coach Todd Bowles?

Ravens CB Anthony Levine isn’t feeling nostalgic as he returns to Green Bay, where he launched his career as an undrafted rookie.

Should the Bengals play QB A.J. McCarron?

Here’s a look at some memorable games the Browns have played against Jacksonville.

Steelers DL Cam Heyward would love to make it to the Pro Bowl.

Texans QB Tom Savage is motivated by the efforts of his coach to motivate him.

Here’s what Colts QB Andrew Luck is trying to accomplish by going to Europe.

Add the Jaguars to the list of teams that want to host the draft.

When handing out letter grades to the Titans for Thursday night’s game, bring extra Ds.

Apart from LT Garrett Bolles, the rest of the Broncos’ rookie draft class hasn’t done much.

Chiefs CB Marcus Peters will distribute 250 turkeys (plus fixings) to people in need in Kansas City.

The Chargers know they need to get the ball more often to TE Hunter Henry.

The Raiders have faith in S Obi Melifonwu when it comes to the challenge of covering Rob Gronkowski.

Cowboys coach Jason Garrett admitted to making a mistake when not giving LT Chaz Green help last week.

Giants TE Evan Engram says his team will beat Kansas City on Sunday.

Even with RB Jay Ajayi present, the role of Eagles RB Corey Clement isn’t expected to diminish.

To improve the team’s performances on Sundays, Washington S D.J. Swearinger is urging his teammates to work better on Wednesday through Friday.

The Bears plan to overhaul Halas Hall.

Despite an injury that is keeping him from playing, Lions DT Haloti Ngata is spending time around the team and trying to help teach the players.

The Packers will have a tough decision to make about OT Bryan Bulaga in the offseason.

The Vikings hope to rattle L.A. QB Jared Goff.

The Falcons are very happy that DE Adrian Clayborn didn’t retire after the 2016 season.

Here’s a look back at the first 10 weeks of the Panthers’ 7-3 season.

Rookie CB Marshon Lattimore is becoming one of the team’s best tacklers.

The Buccaneers’ offensive linemen claim they’re ready to face Ndamukong Suh.

The Cardinals need rookie Budda Baker to play like something other than a rookie.

Rams C John Sullivan, who started his career in Minnesota, is thinking only about getting his current team to 8-2.

As the 49ers take their bye, which players will be taking their leave, permanently, in 2018?

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll dancing? Seahawks coach Pete Carroll dancing.