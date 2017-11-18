Sunday’s date with the Giants begins a very easy late-season schedule for the Chiefs

Getty Images

The Chiefs have lost three of their last four games after starting the season 5-0, but there’s good news in Kansas City: The schedule is ridiculously easy the rest of the way.

On Sunday the Chiefs play the 1-8 Giants, and the schedule is only a little bit harder after that: The Chiefs’ next game is at home against the Bills, who are reeling and just benched their quarterback, and the Buffalo game is Kansas City’s only game remaining against a team with a winning record.

According to FootballOutsiders.com, the Chiefs have the easiest schedule in the NFL over the final seven weeks of the season. And even that probably understates how easy the Chiefs’ schedule is, because those ratings are based only on the quality of future opponents, not on home-field advantage, and the Chiefs play more home games than road games the rest of the way.

Given that the Chiefs have a two-game lead over the Raiders and a three-game lead over the Chargers and Broncos, it’s almost impossible to envision them failing to win the AFC West. The Chiefs’ recent swoon doesn’t change the fact that they’re going to win the division.