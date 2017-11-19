Adam Thielen matches Randy Moss through 10 games

Getty Images

If you think Vikings receiver Adam Thielen isn’t the real deal, think again.

Thielen’s six-reception, 123-yard day gives him 62 catches for 916 yards on the season. And that puts him in select company over the entire course of franchise history.

Only Randy Moss, once in 2003, caught 60 or more passes for 900 or more yards through the first 10 games of a season. No other receiver in franchise history accomplished that, including Moss in any of his other six years with the team.

Thielen, undrafted and uninvited to the Scouting Combine, continues to defy doubters and secure fans as he churns out strong performance after strong performance. He has six games of 96 or more receiving yards, and he has emerged as the favorite target of quarterback Case Keenum.