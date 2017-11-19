Angry owners remain serious about possibly disciplining Jerry Jones

Posted by Mike Florio on November 19, 2017, 1:42 PM EST
Regardless of whether the NFL does, or doesn’t, finalize the Roger Goodell contract extension in the coming days, weeks, or whatever, the league clearly has a Jerry Jones problem. And some in league circles fear that the Goodell deal won’t mark the end of Jones’ efforts to create trouble for Goodell and the league, but the beginning.

Whatever comes next, Jones already has done enough to anger more than a few owners, some of whom have become intent on taking some sort of disciplinary action against Jones.

A common response to the stories regarding potentially significant discipline of Jones is this: “If they didn’t do it to Al Davis, they won’t do it to Jerry Jones.” As one source with knowledge of the situation recently explained it to PFT, the league may choose to be particularly aggressive with Jones in order to prevent him from becoming another Al Davis.

And the effort may extend beyond the things said and done by Jones in connection with his effort to block the Goodell deal. Other past incidents, either forgotten or overlooked or previously unexplored will now potentially become fair game.

As one source explained it on Sunday, Donald Sterling lost the Clippers due to the making of racially inappropriate comments in private. On Friday, a quote emerged from Jones that wasn’t fully in Sterling’s neighborhood but definitely in the same zip code.

So what’s next? What other incident or allegation from the past will emerge at a time when the NFL may be looking for a way to bolster a case for conduct detrimental to the welfare of the game?

Jones has repeatedly scoffed at the possibility of facing an assault on his status as an owner. While that remains a very remote possibility, the NFL’s Constitution & Bylaws contain a procedure for imposing significant sanctions. If enough owners become intent on doing so, and if enough evidence can be harvested to support the case, the NFL’s biggest boardroom drama in recent years could get even more interesting.

10 responses to “Angry owners remain serious about possibly disciplining Jerry Jones

  2. Love watching “The Kaep Effect” turn these billionaires into “The Real Housewives Of The NFL”!!!

  3. That Papa John’s stunt he pulled was hilarious, but stupid. It’s clear that these owners, including Jones, are the problem. It’s also clear that Goodell is overpaid. No other sports commissioners or even no other CEOs make $50 million per year. It’s outrageous.

  5. Any owners in the group that support vile corrupt Goodell and his cronies are ones that arrogantly think the fans believe the lie after lie after lie from the league office and will eat whatever pile o’ fecal matter the league serves up to them.

    Corruption runs deep in Roger Goodell’s National Integrity League

  6. How is Goodell corrupt? Because he punished teams for cheating, bounties and held coaches, players and staff accountable. Yeah, that reeks of corruption.

  7. “No other sports commissioners or even no other CEOs make $50 million per year”.

    Neither does Goodell. And there is no evidence other than spin from Jerry that Goodell is demanding $50 million.

  8. limakey says:
    November 19, 2017 at 2:04 pm
    How is Goodell corrupt? Because he punished teams for cheating, bounties and held coaches, players and staff accountable. Yeah, that reeks of corruption.

    ———-

    Because he lied in court numerous news times and ran inverigarioms with a pre-determined outcome in mind. Because despite admitting the NFL had zero evidence against Tom Brady he suspended him anyway.

    Goodell is a grade-A scmuck with zero integrity. And yet, somwhow Jerry Jones makes Goodell look good

  10. “How is Goodell corrupt?”

    He’s told literally hundreds of documented lies to justify punishing teams. Look up the 56 lies of deflategate to start. He lied about bountygate, he lied about capgate, he lied about bullygate, he has helped bury and conceal domestic violence and been an accomplice after the fact for doing so, he punishes most of the league by one standard but the Jets, Giants, Ravens, Colts, Donks and Steelers constantly get free passes.

    Yes he is corrupt to the bone, every last bit of him.

