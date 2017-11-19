Bears’ Leonard Floyd carted off with leg injury

Getty Images

The Bears are down one of their best defensive players today in Chicago.

Leonard Floyd was carted off the field after what looked like a serious leg injury. There was no immediate word on his condition, but he was wearing the look of a player who thought he had just suffered a serious injury.

The Bears also lost cornerback Kyle Fuller, who suffered a cut on his hand, and receiver Josh Bellamy, who suffered a concussion.

Chicago got off to a fast start and took an early 10-point lead, but the Lions now lead 24-17 in the fourth quarter.