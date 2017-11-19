Blaine Gabbert has Cardinals up 14-10 at halftime

AP

Blaine Gabbert?!

The former first-round pick turned journeyman is having a heck of a debut as the Cardinals’ starting quarterback. With Arizona missing injured quarterbacks Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton, Gabbert completed 11 of 14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

The Cardinals lead 14-10.

He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Larry Fitzgerald and an 11-yard touchdown pass to Ricky Seals-Jones. It was the 108th of 14-year veteran Fitzgerald’s career and the first career touchdown for the rookie Seals-Jones. Seals-Jones, playing in only his fourth game, made his first career catch earlier in the second quarter.

Fitzgerald has six catches for 71 yards and Seals-Jones two for 26.

Tom Savage, who started off hot, ended the first half completing 10 of 15 passes for 94 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also lost a fumble.