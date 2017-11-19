Brett Hundley throws two interceptions in first two possessions

AP

Mike McCarthy might believe in Brett Hundley, but the Packers quarterback is putting that belief to the test.

The Packers have had the ball twice so far. Twice, Hundley has thrown interceptions.

Hundley drove Green Bay down the field after taking the opening kickoff. A 33-yard pass to Davante Adams put the Packers on the Baltimore 10. (Adams likely would have scored if Hundley hadn’t underthrown the ball.)

But on second-and-goal from the 5, Hundley’s pass intended for Randall Cobb was picked by Jimmy Smith.

The Packers’ next drive lasted six plays as Hundley threw an awful pass that Eric Weddle intercepted at the Baltimore 36.

Hundley is 4-for-9 for 73 yards, but his turnovers are giving the Packers no chance.

The first quarter ended with no score, though the Ravens are positioned for a short field to open the second quarter.