Broncos continue to plummet, lose at home to Bengals

The Denver Broncos are on a six-game losing streak.

Denver, which looked like a playoff contender early in the season, fell 20-17 to Cincinnati today to drop to 3-7 on the season. It’s been an ugly fall for a Broncos team that just can’t get anything going offensively.

Brock Osweiler, playing in front of the benched Trevor Siemian, completed 23 of 42 passes for 254 yards, with one touchdown and one interception. He’s no better than Siemian, and after today’s loss there will be a growing chorus of calls for the Broncos to move on to Paxton Lynch.

The Bengals improved to 4-6 on the strength of a three-touchdown game from Andy Dalton. Cincinnati doesn’t look like a playoff team either, but the Bengals are certainly playing better than they did early in the season, when they started 0-3 and shook up the coaching staff with an offensive coordinator change.

Neither of these teams is likely to go anywhere down the stretch, but at least give Dalton credit for playing well today. Two years after Peyton Manning retired, the Broncos still haven’t found a quarterback who can play well for them.