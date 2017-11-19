Broncos fingers are pointing at Mike McCoy

The unspoken message coming from John Elway’s recent remarks about the state of the Broncos is that somebody will likely be getting fired. The primary candidate for now could be offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media makes the case for consternation in Colorado over McCoy, who returned to the team this year after a stint as head coach of the Chargers. The playbook, per Rapoport, is unwieldy. Play-calling has been an issue.

The playbook and play-calling weren’t an issue when McCoy was there previously. McCoy did the job well enough — through a variety of quarterbacks (including Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning) — to become a head coach elsewhere. And with McCoy having spent three years in Denver, it’s hard for the powers-that-be to say now that they didn’t know about McCoy’s work before bringing him back.

The problem in Denver ultimately may not be the coordinator but the quarterbacks. Trevor Siemian has failed, Brock Osweiler is failing, and Paxton Lynch seems to be on the Christian Hackenberg plan. At some point, the person responsible for picking the quarterbacks will deserve to get far more scrutiny than McCoy currently is receiving.

  3. ‘At some point, the person responsible for picking the quarterbacks will deserve to get far more scrutiny than McCoy currently is receiving.’

    The person doing the picking in Denver, unlike Aqib Talib, is bulletproof.

  4. “At some point, the person responsible for picking the quarterbacks will deserve to get far more scrutiny than McCoy currently is receiving.”

    That point was LAST YEAR. Blame Elway… there’s no reason to wait.

  5. At some point, the person responsible for picking the quarterbacks will deserve to get far more scrutiny than McCoy currently is receiving.

    That’s closer to the truth. McCoy will probably say he can only cook with the groceries that were given to him, a la Parcells. That would be correct. It’s not McCoy’s fault his QBs are terrible. Not even the Browns wanted Osweiler.

  7. Keep in mind Peyton Manning returned to win a SB. I would argue they won in spite of him, not because of him. The defense was lights out and CJ Anderson had a huge impact at times in the running game.

    It is a shame they did not hire Wade Phillips to take over as head coach. I mean, it would not be a long-term thing, just enough to try to get another championship out of that defense and a low risk offense. But they opted to go in another direction. Philips has the Rams defense playing pretty darn well (at times).

    Anyone what saw Trevor Siemian play at Northwestern would tell you–he had some decent games, but how often does a 7th round QB that wasn’t even a full-time starter in college become a good NFL qb, or even average?

  9. Mike McCoy is a great offensive coordinator and he always has been.. look at the job he did with Tim Tebow and with Philip Rivers with an offense deprived of talent in San Diego. Everyone should be pointing fingers at the offensive line and DT who has completely disappeared and still talks about having cases of the yips even though he is a vet who has played for 5+ years now. But yes let clueless Vance pick his OC I bet he knows what he’s doing *sarcasm*. I feel bad for Broncos fans, what a disappointment.

  10. The whole team is soft, Elway THINKS he is a great GM, the coaches are not ready for the big time, and the Chiefs own the division.
    Face it, Elway lucked out with a juiced Von Miller and associates, and by renting Manning.

  11. You know what you don’t hear from Denver’s front office? ‘We need to do a better job of giving our coaching staff effective players to work with on offense’.

    It’s anyone but Elway’s fault that the cupboard is bare I guess.

  13. Blame lies with Elway. Joseph was a mind-boggling hire after running the 26th ranked defense in the league last year and is clearly in over his head. Never had a succession plan for Peyton and clearly blew it with the Lynch pick. He’s done a lot of things well, but when you whiff on a coach and a quarterback, that is all that really matters.

  15. nic3roc0123, surel you dont think Vance picked his own OC with John Elway in the building. you might want to reexamine your thought processes

  17. As a Pats fan that dreads playing Denver–I was stunned at how terrible they were. Another rivalry bites the dust. I do wonder if they kept Brock instead of letting him go elsewhere and get damaged, if he would have stayed a serviceable QB. There was a point he looked like a good NFL QB.

  18. In McCoy’s defense, it’s hard to cook an edible stew when you’ve got hot garbage as the ingredients. Having a great DC like Wade Phillips lifted the Broncos defensively and hid the fact that they don’t have a decent QB on their roster. Now that Wade is gone, the defensive squad can’t cover for the horrid offense.

    The blame lies solidly with Elway, but he’ll undoubtedly use someone like McCoy as a scapegoat for his own deficiencies as GM.

