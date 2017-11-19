Broncos fingers are pointing at Mike McCoy

Getty Images

The unspoken message coming from John Elway’s recent remarks about the state of the Broncos is that somebody will likely be getting fired. The primary candidate for now could be offensive coordinator Mike McCoy.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media makes the case for consternation in Colorado over McCoy, who returned to the team this year after a stint as head coach of the Chargers. The playbook, per Rapoport, is unwieldy. Play-calling has been an issue.

The playbook and play-calling weren’t an issue when McCoy was there previously. McCoy did the job well enough — through a variety of quarterbacks (including Tim Tebow and Peyton Manning) — to become a head coach elsewhere. And with McCoy having spent three years in Denver, it’s hard for the powers-that-be to say now that they didn’t know about McCoy’s work before bringing him back.

The problem in Denver ultimately may not be the coordinator but the quarterbacks. Trevor Siemian has failed, Brock Osweiler is failing, and Paxton Lynch seems to be on the Christian Hackenberg plan. At some point, the person responsible for picking the quarterbacks will deserve to get far more scrutiny than McCoy currently is receiving.