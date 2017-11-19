Bruce Arians on fourth-down decision: I cost our team the game

Posted by Charean Williams on November 19, 2017, 7:09 PM EST
AP

The Cardinals had plenty of time with 6:33 remaining and down only 24-21. So coach Bruce Arians’ decision to go for it on fourth-and-one at his own 34-yard line was curious at the time.

After Adrian Peterson was stuffed and the Texans scored on the next play, Arians’ decision invited second-guessing.

Count Arians among the critics of his decision.

“It’s very simple: I cost our team the game,” Arians said, via postgame quotes distributed by the Texans. “Trust is a funny thing sometimes when you can’t get it to fit. You deserve to lose, especially when you make the decision I made and the play I called. So, there’s your headline. You can write it. It comes down to that call. At that point in the game, in retrospect, we should have punted.”

The Cardinals trailed 24-21 when Peterson was stopped for a one-yard loss by Jadeveon Clowney and Zach Cunningham on fourth-and-one. Texans running back D'Onta Foreman scored on a 34-yard touchdown run on the next play.

“It’s obvious. I thought we’d make it,” Arians said when asked why go for it. “I don’t call it if I don’t think it’s going to make it. I trusted Adrian, and we just turned too many guys loose up the middle.”

Peterson gained only 26 yards on 14 carries in the Cardinals’ 31-21 loss.

6 responses to “Bruce Arians on fourth-down decision: I cost our team the game

  1. I like that Bruce Arians accepted responsibility instead of making excuses or throwing his team under the bus. He’s not afraid to accept responsibility for his decisions, even if it could lead to him being fired. I’m not a Cards fan but I like how Arians is honest and frank. It’s a refreshing change.

  3. Key to this above statement…’I’m not a Card fan’. Arians has thrown players under the bus from day 1, so it’s funny to read a ‘not a Cards fan’ think this is how Bruce usually operates.

  5. Bruce rarely excepts responsibility..Continually throwing players under the bus… His infamous nicknaming of players that aren’t doing well creates a divisive locker room… His loyalty to underperforming players and overwhelmed coaches has put this cardinal team right where it belongs

  6. Not the first time – and won’t be the last this season. But it should be his last season in AZ and as a HC. Still waiting for his first big coaching win.

