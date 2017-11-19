Buccaneers beat the Dolphins 30-20

Getty Images

It wasn’t what you’d call pretty.

But considering they were supposed to have this week off, the Buccaneers will take it.

Tampa Bay beat Miami 30-20 in the rescheduled date from the hurricane-postponed regular season opener, and both teams looked like they needed (and took) a week off.

The Buccaneers (4-6) took advantage of four first-half turnovers, and were able to hang on for the win despite a fairly sloppy second half of their own. Ryan Fitzpatrick threw for 275 yards and two touchdowns.

Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler left the game with a concussion (after throwing three interceptions in the first half) and did not return.

Backup Matt Moore led the Dolphins (4-6) back to actually tie it late in the fourth quarter, but Patrick Murray hit the game-winning 35-yarder with four seconds left to give the Bucs the edge.

Moore was sharp in relief, going 17-of-28 for 282 yards and a touchdown.

The Bucs scored on a weird fumble recovery in the end zone on the Dolphins’ failed lateral-fest return attempt, perhaps a fitting ending to this one.