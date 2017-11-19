Chargers rolling over Bills 37-7 at halftime

AP

The good news for Nathan Peterman is that the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Chargers was better than the first quarter in terms of his interception rate.

The bad news is that throwing two interceptions rather than three did nothing to give the Bills a chance of beating the home team. The Chargers scored 27 points in the second quarter and lead 37-7 in what’s shaping up to be the third lopsided loss in a row for the Bills.

Peterman’s play has been a big reason for that. Not all of the five interceptions have been solely on him as one went off a receiver’s hands and the Chargers have been pressuring him steadily all afternoon, but the fifth-round pick looks overmatched against an NFL defense in ways that weren’t the case when Tyrod Taylor was in the lineup.

That makes it hard for Bills coach Sean McDermott to continue suggesting this move was made with winning in 2017 in mind, but it has made it easy on the Chargers for the first 30 minutes in Week 11.