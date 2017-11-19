Chargers slaughter Bills 54-24

Getty Images

Although Tyrod Taylor‘s play had been enough to get the team to a 5-4 record through nine games, the Bills changed quarterbacks this week in hopes of snapping a run of lopsided defeats.

Things did not work out as planned. Fifth-round pick Nathan Peterman, coach Sean McDermott’s choice to take over the offense, threw five interceptions in the first half and was benched after halftime of a 54-24 Chargers win. Taylor led the Bills to two touchdowns after coming into the game, but not until he lost a fumble that Melvin Ingram returned for a touchdown and a 47-10 Chargers lead.

Ingram’s score was the second of the day for a Chargers defense that poured pressure on Peterman once it was clear the rookie was totally overmatched. Philip Rivers had no such trouble with the Bills as he kept firing to Keenan Allen until the game was out of hand by halftime. Allen finished with 12 catches for 159 yards and two touchdowns while Rivers got an extended break on the bench thanks to Kellen Clemens coming on in relief.

The win leaves the Chargers at 4-6, which isn’t great but isn’t eliminating them from anything in the AFC West. The Chiefs have lost four of five, the Raiders are also 4-6 and the Broncos need to rally past the Bengals to get there. They’ll be in Dallas on Thanksgiving and a win there would build some momentum that could make for a late run at the division title.

Buffalo has no such illusions, but they did open the day in possession of the second Wild Card and are in a conference that probably isn’t going to run away from them if they find a way to right the ship. Doing that may be difficult given the message McDermott sent by benching Taylor, but they’ll get those reeling Chiefs next Sunday with a chance to move back above .500 on the year.