Chiefs force overtime with late field goal

Getty Images

Andy Reid’s teams have never lost a game following a bye week to a team with a losing record and they have a chance to keep that record alive at the Meadowlands.

Alex Smith shook off a bad interception just before the two-minute warning to make big plays with his arm and legs that moved the Chiefs into position for a Harrison Butker field goal as time expired. The kick made the score 9-9 and at least delayed the Giants’ hopes of a second win this season.

Janoris Jenkins picked off Smith to set up the Aldrick Rosas field goal that left the Giants with a 9-6 lead and it looked for a moment like he got a second one, but a flag for pass interference wiped out the turnover. Smith hit Travis Kelce for a big gain and then ran for a first down to keep the drive alive a few plays later.

That’s not how many thought this would go for a Chiefs team favored by double digits coming into the game, but leaving with a win will be enough for smiles on a day that’s been rough going for the visiting side.