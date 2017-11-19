Chris Thompson carted off in New Orleans

AP

A third down scramble by quarterback Kirk Cousins in the third quarter ended badly for the Redskins.

Cousins was stopped short of the first down and took a shot to the head from Saints safety Vonn Bell. It also led to running back Chris Thompson getting rolled up from behind by Cousins, Bell and Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins.

Cousins got looked at quickly and walked off under his own power. Thompson remained down, though, and the medical team eventually called for a cart to take him off the field at the Superdome.

Thompson caught a 16-yard touchdown in the first half and has been a dynamic receiver all season, so an extended absence would be bad news for Washington in the weeks to come.

For now, though, they shook off the injury to convert a fake punt from their own 15-yard line with a Niles Paul run.