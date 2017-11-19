Chris Thompson fractured his fibula Sunday

AP

There was a lot of pain for the Redskins on Sunday afternoon.

They blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter before losing to the Saints 34-31 in overtime and they lost running back Chris Thompson to a serious injury.

Thompson got rolled up from behind at the end of a Kirk Cousins scramble in the third quarter of Sunday’s game and remained down on the turf until medical personnel called for a cart to bring him to the locker room. It didn’t look good and coach Jay Gruden confirmed after the game that Thompson has a fractured fibula.

He’ll need surgery and the Washington backfield, which lost Rob Kelley to injured reserve this week, will be rolling with Samaje Perine and Byron Marshall as they get ready for a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Giants.