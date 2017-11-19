Clay Matthews out with groin injury

AP

The Packers have ruled linebacker Clay Matthews out for the rest of the game. He injured his groin on a sack of Joe Flacco in the first half.

It was Matthews’ first sack since Week 4. He made 2.5 sacks in the first four games before a five-game drought that he ended in the first half.

Matthews played one more series before the Packers’ medical staff examined him. He returned for one more snap before leaving for the locker room before halftime.

Packers cornerback Damarious Randall left for the locker room early in the third quarter after he hit his head on Mike Wallace‘s 21-yard touchdown catch with 13:08 remaining in the third quarter.

The Ravens lead 13-0.