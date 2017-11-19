D.J. Swearinger’s latest interception results in early lead

Getty Images

D.J. Swearinger promised young fans that he’d intercept two passes against the Vikings last week and made good on that vow in a 38-30 loss.

We don’t know what Swearinger may have promised this Sunday, but he’s on his way to fulfilling it. Swearinger intercepted a deep pass from Saints quarterback Drew Brees on the opening drive and the Redskins used that turnover to take a 3-0 lead in New Orleans.

Swearinger’s pick came near midfield and Kirk Cousins hit Josh Doctson for 21 yards to move them into striking range before a pair of incompletions forced Nick Rose onto the field for a field goal try.

The second of those incompletions ended with Saints rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore‘s leg getting a look from members of the team’s medical staff. There’s no word from the team on the injury at this point.