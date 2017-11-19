Dolphins offense rolling early

Getty Images

The Dolphins aren’t very good on offense. So maybe it’s just the Buccaneers.

Either way, Miami’s off to a 7-3 lead, on a day when their biggest problem looks like a strength.

They entered the game 31st in the league in total offense, averaging just 275.0 yards per game. But they already have 152 in the first quarter.

Jarvis Landry‘s touchdown capped a seven-play, 90-yard drive, which makred the first time in a month the Dolphins have scored a touchdown in the first quarter.

We’ll see if it continues, but Jay Cutler overcame an interception on his first possession in impressive fashion.