D’Onta Foreman carted off with lower leg injury

AP

The Texans can’t catch a break.

D'Onta Foreman ran for a 34-yard touchdown, but without even being touched, the rookie running back needed a cart to leave the field.

Foreman appeared to injury his lower left leg as it came down at the 2 and he fell into the end zone and immediately grabbed the leg.

The Texans already have lost Deshaun Watson, Whitney Mercilus and J.J. Watt to injured reserve. Cornerback Kevin Johnson, a former first-round pick, left with a concussion earlier in Sunday’s game.

Foreman’s touchdown run gave the Texans a 31-21 lead with 6:19 remaining.