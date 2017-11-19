D’Onta Foreman tears Achilles

AP

Rookie running back D'Onta Foreman saw his season end on a 34-yard touchdown run. He tore his Achilles, per John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, in a non-contact injury and will undergo season-ending surgery.

Foreman called his day “bittersweet” after scoring two touchdowns.

The former University of Texas star was running free when his Achilles appeared to give at the 2-yard line. He fell into the end zone and immediately grabbed his lower left leg.

Foreman, who gained 262 yards on 68 carries in his first nine games, had the best game of his career with 10 carries for 65 yards and the two touchdowns.