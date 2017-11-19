Eagles can’t turn turnovers into anything, Cowboys lead

Getty Images

The Eagles started well offensively, but then couldn’t do anything with it.

And even though the Cowboys didn’t, the Eagles couldn’t do anything with that either.

After a hot start, the league leaders in scoring have flat-lined, and the Cowboys have taken a 9-7 lead just before halftime.

The Eagles got no points out of a pair of interceptions in Dallas territory (including taking over at the Cowboys 15), thanks to a missed field goal and a punt.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz completed his first five passes, for 71 yards.

Since then, he’s 1-of-10 passing, and hasn’t looked comfortable. He went to the injury checkup tent briefly, but hasn’t missed a snap. Just a lot of passes.