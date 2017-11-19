Eagles get to end zone, have to go for two

AP

The bad news is kicker Jake Elliott‘s out the rest of the game with a head injury.

The good news is the Eagles offense woke up in time for it to matter.

The Eagles opened the second half with a sharp touchdown drive after a long lull in the first half, and then added a two-point conversion out of necessity for a 15-9 lead.

Eagles rookie Corey Clement scored the touchdown, and then took a lateral from Carson Wentz for the conversion., giving them a point beyond what they’d have had otherwise. It’s not what they’d draw up, but on a night when the Cowboys are getting nothing but field field goals, it might hold up.

The Eagles let linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill kick off, but they’re not ready to trust him for anything involving points, at least not yet.