Eagles jump out to early lead on Cowboys

The Cowboys opened the game with a big play, but the Eagles were ones with the big drive.

The Cowboys turned a 61-yard return of the opening kickoff by Ryan Switzer into just a field goal, and the Eagles responded with a methodical eight-play 70-yard touchdown drive in response for a 7-3 lead.

Kenjon Barner finished it with a 4-yard touchdown run, but it was an impressive drive, with six first downs.

Quarterback Carson Wentz was a perfect 4-of-4 passing, giving him the early edge in the battle of sophomore quarterbacks.