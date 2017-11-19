Eli Apple joins Sterling Shepard on the inactive list

Getty Images

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard was added to the Giants injury report on Saturday due to migraine headaches and the feeling early on Sunday was that Shepard would miss Sunday’s home game against the Chiefs.

That was confirmed when the Giants released their inactive list 90 minutes ahead of the 1 p.m. ET kickoff. He was joined on that list by cornerback Eli Apple, who was not on the final injury report.

Apple did miss two days of practice for personal reasons. The team did not disclose those reasons, but Apple’s mother Annie announced on Twitter this week that she was having brain surgery and shared a picture of her son thanking him “for being by my side every step of the way.”

Right tackle Justin Pugh, linebacker B.J. Goodson and linebacker Kelvin Sheppard are missing the game because of injuries.