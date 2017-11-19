Emmanuel Ogbah out for season with fractured foot

Getty Images

The Browns have lost another defender for the season. Last week it was Jamie Collins, who tore an MCL. This week, the Browns lost defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah to a broken foot.

Ogbah will miss the rest of the season, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

“He’s [played well],” defensive end Myles Garrett said. “It’s rough seeing one of your brothers go down, especially when the tide was definitely turning in your favor. He’s a main part of that. He’s one of the key parts of our defense.”

Ogbah, who was injured in the second half when he and Garrett converged on Blake Bortles to force an incompletion, finished with four sacks. Garrett also has four sacks as the two share the team lead.