Giants pulling out all their tricks, but can’t get any points

AP

Giants coach Ben McAdoo got a seven-game window to make his case for sticking around and he’s starting it by playing every trick he has up his sleeve.

The first of those tricks worked out when safety Nat Berhe ran for a first down on a fake punt from the Giants’ 41-yard-line on the team’s first offensive possession of the game. A 19-yard throw to wide receiver Travis Rudolph and another first down moved the Giants into the red zone, which gave McAdoo another chance to roll the dice.

Eli Manning, who hit on five straight passes to open the game, gave the ball to running back Shane Vereen, who tried a pass to tight end Evan Engram near the Kansas City end zone. Safety Daniel Sorensen intercepted the pass, though, and the Giants were left with no points to show for their first efforts in Week 11.

We’ll see what else McAdoo has cooked up for his 1-8 team as they try to hand the Chiefs a loss in their return from their bye week.