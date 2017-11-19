Giants take 6-3 lead into halftime

AP

The Giants find themselves in possession of a halftime lead for the first time since Week Seven against the Seahawks.

Orleans Darkwa punched the ball in from the 1-yard-line after a pass interference penalty on Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters in the end zone to give the Giants the first points of the afternoon. Aldrick Rosas missed the extra point after Darkwa’s score, which leaves the lead at 6-3 heading into the third quarter after a Harrison Butker field goal got the visiting team on the board.

Alex Smith threw his second interception of the season when a shovel pass to Travis Kelce bounced from the tight end’s hands to those of Giants defensive tackle Damon Harrison. That set the Giants up on the Kansas City 26-yard-line and they were able to take advantage with the game’s only touchdown.

Smith is 12-of-19 for 96 yards overall and the Chiefs have picked up five penalties for 52 yards, including calls that have wiped out good plays by Kareem Hunt and Tyreek Hill. That’s left the Chiefs with work to do, although they wouldn’t be the first to pull that off against the 2017 Giants.

The Giants couldn’t hold onto that lead against the Seahawks, who went from 7-3 down to 24-7 winners to start the Giants’ current three-game losing streak.