Greg Olsen says he’ll return to practice tomorrow

Getty Images

FOX hired Panthers tight end Greg Olsen to serve as an analyst for Sunday’s Rams-Vikings game. He started the process by serving as a news breaker.

Olsen said during the FOX pregame show that he’ll return to practice on Monday, with an expectation of playing the Jets on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

He suffered a foot injury in Week Two, and landed on injured reserve. He became eligible to return to game action as of last week.

Olsen’s return could help the Carolina offense tremendously, restoring a reliable target for quarterback Cam Newton, who can make a big catch in a big spot in any and every big game.