Ha Ha Clinton-Dix calls Ravens C Ryan Jensen “trash” after Kenny Clark injury

Getty Images

There are plenty of reasons for the Packers to have a bad taste in their mouths after Sunday’s 23-0 loss to the Ravens.

One of the ones that left safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix feeling bad was the play that ended with defensive tackle Kenny Clark in need of a cart to the locker room. Clark hurt his ankle and Clinton-Dix said he is upset with Ravens center Ryan Jensen for hitting Clark while Clark was on his knees during the play.

“No. 66, I don’t even know his name, but he’s trash,” Clinton-Dix said, via ESPN.com. “He’s a bad player. He doesn’t play fair. This is a game that we all love to play and love to enjoy, and you never want to see a guy get hurt when you’re playing overaggressive and doing things that you shouldn’t be doing. It’s uncalled for. [No.] 66, I don’t like him. He needs to tighten up on his play. Play ball. If you can’t whup him regularly, don’t cheap shot him. That’s what that guy’s been doing all year. I’ve been watching film of 66, and he’s a dirty player. I would love to have him on my team if he was like that, but at the end of the day, you can’t play like that and want to be a great in this league. It’s uncalled for.”

Cornerback Davon House agreed that it was a play “a lot of us Packer players didn’t really like too much.” Coach Mike McCarthy didn’t give an update on Clark’s condition after the game.