Hundreds of protesters take a knee outside AT&T Stadium

Hundreds of protesters showed up outside AT&T Stadium before the start of the Eagles-Cowboys game on Sunday night.

The protest was organized by Friendship West and Pastor Freddie Haynes, via Mike Leslie of WFAA. Protest organizers supplemented police with their own volunteer security.

Some in the crowd wore Colin Kaepernick jerseys.

Protesters, who gathered around the Tom Landry statue, were silent for 30 minutes before kickoff, per Leslie. Once the national anthem began inside, most in the crowd took a knee.

Protesters then recited the Pledge of Allegiance, emphasizing “Justice” and then chanted “All! All! All!”

Inside, Eagles Malcolm Jenkins and Rodney McLeod raised their fists during the playing of the national anthem. LeGarrette Blount knelt, facing the bench in prayer at the start of the song before standing. Cowboys defensive lineman David Irving raised his fist at the end of the anthem.