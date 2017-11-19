Jake Elliott goes into locker room for concussion check

Getty Images

The Eagles are without a kicker at the moment. Jake Elliott went into the locker room after missing a 34-yard field goal at the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles updated that he is being evaluated for a head injury. He could have been injured on the opening kickoff when he tackled Ryan Switzer to prevent a touchdown.

Elliott had made 17 of 20 field goals before missing wide right on the field-goal attempt that followed a Rodney McLeod interception of Dak Prescott.

Kamu Grugier-Hill is taking practice kicks into the net. It is not pretty.