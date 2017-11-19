Jay Cutler being evaluated for concussion, Matt Moore in

Getty Images

Jay Cutler won’t be around to make things worse for the Dolphins for a bit.

The Dolphins quarterback is being evaluated for a concussion, and has been replaced in the lineup by backup Matt Moore.

Cutler threw three interceptions in the first half, among the four turnovers the Dolphins committed as the Bucs built a 20-7 lead.

It soured a promising start, as they went from 152 yards of total offense in the first quarter to 156 at halftime. That means they gained 12 feet in the second quarter.

But Moore gave them a little jolt, hitting Jarvis Landry for a 49-yard gain shortly after entering the game.