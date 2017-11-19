Jay Cutler’s third interception helps Bucs build 13-6 lead

AP

Well, you can’t say Jay Cutler‘s not making things happen.

While he’s led the Dolphins to yardage numbers like they’ve rarely seen, he’s also made plays for the other side.

The Buccaneers have taken advantage of three Jay Cutler interceptions, and lead 13-7 in the second quarter.

The difference would be more if Patrick Murray hadn’t just pushed a field goal wide right, but the Bucs have taken control of things for the moment.

Cutler’s third pick wasn’t really his fault (off the hands of DeVante Parker), but when you’re talking about picks in the plural, there are multiple problems.