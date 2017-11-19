Jerry Jones will get his Hall of Fame ring tonight

@DMN_George

The Cowboys will make their 40th appearance on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, and regardless of the outcome it will be a memorable night for owner Jerry Jones.

Via Brandon George of the Dallas Morning News, Jones will receive his Hall of Fame ring at halftime of the game against the Eagles.

Jones gathered enough votes to make it to the Hall of Fame in February, and his induction occurred in early August. The ring ceremony represents the last piece of the Hall of Fame puzzle.

The Giants are second on the all-time NBC Sunday Night Football list with 32 appearances. The Giants and Cowboys squared off on the prime-time platform in Week One.

The 5-4 Cowboys trail the 8-1 Eagles by three full games. They have yet to square off this season, which means the Cowboys could carve into the gap dramatically (and secure the head-to-head tiebreaker) by beating the Eagles twice.