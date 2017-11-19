Jordan Matthews inactive for Bills in L.A.

Getty Images

The Bills will be giving quarterback Nathan Peterman his first NFL start on Sunday afternoon and he’ll be missing one of the team’s top wide receivers.

Jordan Matthews was listed as questionable for the game after a week of limited practices caused by a knee injury and the team left him on the inactive list for the matchup with the Chargers in Los Angeles. Tight end Charles Clay and defensive end Jerry Hughes were also listed as questionable, but will be in the lineup for the visiting team.

The Bills ruled out left tackle Cordy Glenn, running back Mike Tolbert and guard John Miller on Friday. Cornerback Shareece Wright, tight end Logan Thomas and offensive lineman Conor McDermott are the healthy scratches.

The Chargers ruled out tackle Joe Barksdale and three other players on their injury report — linebacker Hayes Pullard, defensive end Chris McCain and linebacker James Onwualu — are also out on Sunday. Quarterback Philip Rivers was listed as questionable along with McCain, but the Chargers announced Rivers was out of the concussion protocol later on Friday night.