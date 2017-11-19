Kansas City slump continues

Getty Images

When the Chiefs started the year 5-0, everything was working — and working well. In the past five games, they’ve slumped to 1-4.

The latest loss borders on the shocking, for a couple of reasons. First, coach Andy Reid had been 16-2 for his career in the game played after the regular-season bye. Second, the Giants stink.

Maybe the Giants don’t stink. Or maybe the Chiefs suddenly stink more. Regardless, the Chiefs need to find some answers, quickly.

The schedule stays soft in the coming weeks, with the Bills and Jets coming up next. But today’s game was the softest possible stop east of Cleveland, and it still didn’t work.

At some point, it will be fair to ask whether a quarterback change is needed to give the Chiefs a kick in the butt. Back when things were going well, tight end Travis Kelce said that rookie Patrick Mahomes has been doing some “unbelievable” things in practice. If the Chiefs want to turn around a season that puts them on the outside looking in for a bye and possibly will put them in danger of being the latest 5-0 team to miss the playoffs (Falcons in 2015, Vikings in 2016), maybe a switch to Mahomes is needed.