Kirk Cousins shakes off big hit, pushes lead to 11 points

The Saints need to get to work if they’re going to keep their seven-game winning streak alive.

Kirk Cousins shook off a big hit on a third-down scramble, remained in the game after the Redskins got a first down on a fake punt and then delivered a 40-yard touchdown to Ryan Grant that put Washington up 24-13 in the third quarter. Grant was about as open as any football player could be as the Saints went with a heavy blitz that couldn’t get to Cousins before Cousins put the ball into the air.

It’s the second touchdown of the day for Cousins, who hit Chris Thompson for a score in the first half. Thompson was carted off with an apparent leg injury on the same play that saw Cousins take a shot to his head, so the Redskins won’t have their top pass-catching back for the rest of the afternoon.

The Saints have given up 338 yards and 24 points, both of which are big deviations from the last few weeks and big reasons why their winning streak is in precarious position with 15 minutes left to play at the Superdome.