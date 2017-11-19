Larry Fitzgerald doesn’t talk about contract extension after loss

AP

The Cardinals and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald agreed to a contract extension that keeps the veteran under contract through the 2018 season on Friday, but Fitzgerald wasn’t in the mood to talk about it on Sunday afternoon.

It was Fitzgerald’s first time in front of microphones and cameras since signing the deal and Fitzgerald was asked if it meant he was sure about returning for a 15th season with the team. He wasn’t interested in that topic after a 31-21 loss to the Texans.

“My only focus is on Jacksonville,” Fitzgerald said, via the team’s website. “We lost a tough one today and we have a really, really good defense coming in at home this [next] weekend. Two good defenses follow that and we have to focus on that. That’s where all my attention is focused. … It’s in the midst of the season. It’s a team game, it’s not about any one individual. That’s where I’m trying to keep the focus.”

Fitzgerald said in July that he wasn’t approaching 2017 as his final season and the decision to sign up for another year with the Cardinals suggests he still feels that way, but it appears confirmation may take a little while.