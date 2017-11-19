Larry Fitzgerald passes Tony Gonzalez on all-time receiving yardage list

Getty Images

Sure-fire Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald has racked up another accolade that makes it even more of a no-brainer that he’ll earn a bronze bust.

Via the NFL, Fitzgerald’s nine-catch, 91-yard performance against the Texans on Sunday allowed him to pass tight end Tony Gonzalez for fifth place on the all-time receiving yardage list.

Fitzgerald now has 15,157 yards. Gonzalez has 15,127.

The former Vikings ball boy and career Cardinals wideout now needs only 51 yards to catch Isaac Bruce at No. 4 and 135 yards to match Randy Moss at No. 3.

With 827 more yards, Fitzgerald will catch Terrell Owens for No. 2.

It will take a lot more (specifically, 7,828 yards) to catch Jerry Rice. Fitzgerald has matched Rice in one respect; they are the only players in NFL history to generate 15,000 receiving yards with one team.