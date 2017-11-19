Larry Fitzgerald scores as Cardinals draw even in Houston

AP

Team medical staff examined Larry Fitzgerald‘s left hand shortly before the Cardinals recovered a Tom Savage fumble. The Cardinals star wide receiver seems to be just fine, doing what Larry Fitzgerald does.

He caught a 20-yard touchdown pass from Blaine Gabbert to draw the Cardinals even with the Texans, 7-7.

The two-play, 17-yard drive was set up by Budda Baker‘s sack, forced fumble and fumble recovery of Savage. Baker already has six tackles, a tackle for loss, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Fitzgerald has five catches for 65 yards and the touchdown, marking the 205th consecutive game with a catch. That’s the third-longest streak in NFL history.

Fitzgerald also passed Tony Gonzalez for fifth on the NFL’s all-time list for NFL receiving yards. Gonzalez had 15,127 receiving yards in his career.