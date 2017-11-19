Leonard Floyd has “really serious” knee injury

Getty Images

The Bears lost linebacker Leonard Floyd for the final 13-plus minutes of Sunday’s 27-24 loss to the Lions and it looks like his absence will extend well beyond this week.

Floyd had to be carted off the field after hurting his knee in a collision with teammate Kyle Fuller while the two men tried to stop Lions running back Theo Riddick. Coach John Fox didn’t offer a specific diagnosis after the game, but did say it looks bad for Floyd.

“Leonard Floyd left with what looks like a really serious knee injury,” Fox said, via ESPN.com. “I hate to speculate, but usually when you get taken out on a cart, it’s not great. We’ll evaluate it. I’ll talk to our doctors more today and tonight and we will continue to evaluate tomorrow.”

Floyd had four tackles, a tackle for loss and a couple of quarterback hurries for the Bears on Sunday and has picked up 11.5 sacks since the Bears took him ninth overall in the 2016 draft.